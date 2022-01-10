Abortion ban now in the Nebraska legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An abortion ban has now reached the floor of the Nebraska State Legislature just four days into their short session.

Legislature Bill 933 calls for a ban on all abortions after the six week mark in a pregnancy.

This bill is the second one of it’s kind to be introduced to Nebraska state lawmakers in less than a week’s time. Andi Curry Grubb, State Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska released a statement on the bill before the legislature.

“Abortion is currently safe and legal in Nebraska, but Nebraska politicians are working hard to ban abortion in Nebraska crystal clear, and we cannot allow that to happen,” Grubb said.

The ASLU also released a statement in which they asked Nebraska lawmakers to reject the new abortion bill.

Mississippi and Texas have both passed abortion bans.

