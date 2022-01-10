Above average temperatures throughout the day Monday and Tuesday with nice conditions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Monday, temperatures were running around the upper 10s to mid 20s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. Breezy conditions were also prevalent with winds of 5 to 15 mph.

Cold conditions to start the morning here in Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Monday, due to an area of high pressure moving towards the east, temperatures will be running above average for this time of year with highs in the low to upper 40s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Winds will continue being around 5 to 15 mph.

Nice conditions for the day Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will continue to climb in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, with winds around 10 to 20 mph. No rainfall is expected .

Above average conditions to continue through the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the later part of the week, the area of high pressure will be moving towards the east a little more and cause tmeperatures to be near record setting, especially for the day Thursday with highs in the low 50s to low 60s on Wednesday through Thursday.

