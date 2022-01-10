Football Flashback: The 2021 Mullen Broncos

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mullen football program is rich in tradition, and recent years are no exception. 2021 saw eight wins for the first time under Head Coach Wade Marsh, which is the fourth time reaching that milestone in six years. Marsh says that’s not the only accomplishment the team had.

“We met a lot of our goals. One of them being being district champs. We haven’t done that in three years. We just wanted to get better every game and we felt like we did that. Got into the playoffs and played against a good Loomis team. Met an old rival in Ansley-Litchfield and played a heck of a game. It went to overtime. Down to the last play. Each team’s a little different. I thought this year, we got along really well. They bonded well. Went to a summer camp in Chadron. Really enjoyed that. Got a lot of good out of it. I felt like it really jump started our season.”

The players bond is something sacred to the Broncos. From their first days to strapping on the shoulder pads until they hang up their cleats, they have been together the entire way.

“This season was a blast for me just because I’ve been playing with these guys ever since I was a freshman. To be able to play together as seniors at our full potential is just awesome. I’ve always been told ‘bleed black and gold’ whenever you come here. My dad graduated from here. I’ll graduate from here. Mullen’s always had a great legacy in my opinion to work hard and out physicalize the other team.”

“I think just starting ever since third grade and working with each other on the playground from middle school football up until our freshman year being the ones who had been beaten down, we just got stronger and it really became tight. I could feel it on the field. We just knew what each other was thinking and knew what to do.”

