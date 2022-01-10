Former Nebraska OL Wiegert named to 2022 CFB Hall of Fame class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during “Championship Drive Presented by Capital One” on ESPN on Monday. Former Nebraska offensive lineman Zach Wiegert was named among the group.

There were 18 First-Team All-America players and three coaches selected for the 2022 Class and they were picked from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks and the NFF Veterans Committee candidates.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

Wiegert played for the Huskers from 1991-94 and was a three-year starter at right tackle. In 46 games for the Big Red, he gave up just one sack before earning All-Big Eight honors in 1992, 1993 and 1994. He became one of only six linemen in NU history to earn first-team all-conference honors in three consecutive seasons. He earned second-team All-America honors in 1993, helping Nebraska to an undefeated regular season and an Orange Bowl appearance.

“Zach Wiegert was a great player at Nebraska during the 1990s,” former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne said. “Zach was very intelligent and was also very aggressive and athletic. He stood out as an exceptional offensive lineman among many who played on our offensive lines during that period. I am pleased that he has received Hall of Fame recognition as he is certainly most deserving of this honor.”

The anchor of the 1994 Husker “Pipeline,” Wiegert won the Huskers’ seventh Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top interior lineman. That was the season Nebraska won the national championship over Miami.

“It is a fitting honor for Zach Wiegert to be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame,” Nebraska Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “He was a key part of some great football teams at Nebraska and one of the driving forces behind Coach Osborne’s first national championship. Zach was one of the most talented teammates I had during my time at Nebraska or in the National Football League. I know that going against him in practice at Nebraska made me a better player, and that type of daily competition is what made our teams successful. It is great to see Zach receive his well-deserved recognition, and to be the 20th Cornhusker football player enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.”

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6 (location TBD).

The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and each inductee will receive a custom ring created by Jostens, the official and exclusive supplier of NFF rings.

The announcement of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class was made today during “Championship Drive Presented by Capital One” leading up to tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

“We want to thank ESPN for the opportunity to announce the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during today’s lead up to the College Football Playoff National Championship,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Today’s announcement shines a light on the accomplishments of some of college football’s greatest legends.”

“Zach was one of the most competitive and toughest linemen I have seen,” said Tommie Frazier, a former Nebraska teammate of Wiegert and 2013 College Football Hall of Fame inductee. “He would never back down from any challenge. I am pleased to see him join the fraternity of Nebraska players in the College Football Hall of Fame.”

The full class includes:

PLAYERS:

LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)

Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)

Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)

Sylvester Croom – C, Alabama (1972-74)

Mike Doss – S, Ohio State (1999-2002)

Chuck Ealey – QB, Toledo (1969-71)

Kevin Faulk – AP/RB, LSU (1995-98)

Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987-90)

Boomer Grigsby – LB, Illinois State (2001-04)

Mike Hass – WR, Oregon State (2002-05)

Marvin Jones – LB, Florida State (1990-92)

Andrew Luck – QB, Stanford (2009-11)

Mark Messner – DT, Michigan (1985-88)

Terry Miller – RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77)

Rashaan Salaam – RB, Colorado (1992-94)

Dennis Thomas – C, Alcorn State (1971-73)

Zach Wiegert – OT, Nebraska (1991-94)

Roy Williams – DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001)

COACHES:

John Luckhardt – 225-70-2 (76.1%); Washington & Jefferson [PA] (1982-98), California [PA] (2002-11)

Billy Jack Murphy – 91-44-1 (67.3%); Memphis (1958-71)

Gary Pinkel – 191-110-3 (63.3%); Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.