LIVE at 1PM: Nebraska hospital leaders share stories of overwhelming impacts of COVID

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With COVID case counts rising at a rapid pace over the past few weeks and hospitalizations continuing to remain at high levels, healthcare workers say it’s important the public fully understands the serious nature of our current situation and the impact on Nebraska hospitals.

The Nebraska Hospital Association and three of its members will be sharing new information on how our hospitals are stressed and overwhelmed due to the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19. They’ll discuss staffing shortages, scarce bed availability and health care worker burnout during a news conference Monday at 1 p.m. CT.

Speakers will include:

Ivan Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, Great Plains Health – North Platte

Josie Abboud, President and CEO, Methodist and Methodist Women’s Hospital

Todd Consbruck, President & CEO, Avera St. Anthony’s - O’Neill

Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

