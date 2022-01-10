Rep. Fortenberry announces he’s running for re-election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From his 1963 Ford F-150 pickup truck with his wife and dog by his side, Jeff Fortenberry announced he’s seeking re-election for the U.S House of Representatives.

In the 1:35 minute YouTube video released Monday morning, Fortenberry didn’t directly address his ongoing legal battle. Fortenberry is accused of concealing campaign finance information and making false statements to federal authorities after he allegedly accepted illegal campaign funds during a California campaign event and lied about the activity to a federal investigator.

Fortenberry is scheduled to go to trial in February. He is Nebraska’s longest-serving congressman and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Fortenberry, a Republican, serves Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District which includes Lincoln. State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks is running for the Democratic nomination for the 1st District.

Below is the transcript of his video campaign announcement.

Hi, this is Jeff Fortenberry and I’m out for a drive in my 1963 Ford F-150 pick-up truck with my wife, Celeste, and our dog, Pippin. I’m here to announce to you first, our friends, that I am seeking re-election to the United States House of Representatives.

It’s been an extraordinary privilege for me and our family to serve you in one of the highest bodies in the land. And, in spite of the difficulties of this year, we’ve been able to achieve some major accomplishments.

My Act for ALS, a major piece of health care reform legislation, was just signed into law to help those suffering from neuro-degenerative disease.

We’ve undertaken the Farm of the Future initiative with the University of Nebraska.

We’re rebuilding Offutt Air Force Base.

And I’ve just recently introduced an exciting, new, transformative piece of legislation called Care for Her to help those with an unexpected pregnancy before birth, at birth and after birth for the journey of life.

You see, I believe that, as Americans, we seek what is good and what is whole and what is great. We don’t have to give in to the most divisive voices.

We also don’t have to accept overrun borders, incoherent foreign policy and a careering economy that is hurting so many people because of the pressures of inflation.

What we can do is safely and securely protect our borders, rebuild our country with things made in America, and reject the voices that want to sort us out into tribes.

That’s a vision for consensus and goodness. That’s what I’ll fight for. And I ask you to stand with me.

Thank you again so much for the privilege of serving you.

