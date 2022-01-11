Advertisement

Above average temperatures and sunny skies for the day Tuesday into Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were in the in the mid 10s to the low 30s with clear to partly cloudy conditions with wnds around 5 to 15 mph.

Average to above average temperatures Tuesday morning
Average to above average temperatures Tuesday morning(Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will be climbing from the 10s to 30s Tuesday morning to the upper 40s to mid 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, which is above average for this time of year. Winds will be shipping from the southwest about 5 to 15 mph.

Climbing temperatures throughout the rest of the day Tuesday
Climbing temperatures throughout the rest of the day Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get to the evening Tuesday, temperatures will drop back into the 20s into the 30s and then to the 10s to 30s once we get into the morning on Wednesday. Clear to partly cloudy conditions will continue. For the day Wednesday, temperatures will continue to be on the climb into the low to upper 50s with some areas potenitally breaking records for this time of year.

Above average temperatures for the day on Wendesday
Above average temperatures for the day on Wendesday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies. On Friday, a weak cold front will come through and cool things down back to the low to mid 40s, which is still above average for this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Nebraska hospital leaders share stories of overwhelming impacts of COVID
Allieu, 24, died in a car accident at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 south of Ashland,...
Former UNK football player dies in car crash

Latest News

KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 1-9-2022
Major warm up with lots of sun to start the workweek
Nice conditions for the day Monday
Above average temperatures throughout the day Monday and Tuesday with nice conditions
Clear and beautiful conditions for the day Sunday
Chilly and partly cloudy Saturday night with a average and sunny to partly cloudy Sunday
Nice and average to above average conditions for our weekend
Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer Friday into Saturday with a slight cooldown Sunday