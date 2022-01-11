Above average temperatures and sunny skies for the day Tuesday into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Tuesday, temperatures were in the in the mid 10s to the low 30s with clear to partly cloudy conditions with wnds around 5 to 15 mph.

Average to above average temperatures Tuesday morning (Andre Brooks)

During the day Tuesday, temperatures will be climbing from the 10s to 30s Tuesday morning to the upper 40s to mid 50s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, which is above average for this time of year. Winds will be shipping from the southwest about 5 to 15 mph.

Climbing temperatures throughout the rest of the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get to the evening Tuesday, temperatures will drop back into the 20s into the 30s and then to the 10s to 30s once we get into the morning on Wednesday. Clear to partly cloudy conditions will continue. For the day Wednesday, temperatures will continue to be on the climb into the low to upper 50s with some areas potenitally breaking records for this time of year.

Above average temperatures for the day on Wendesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies. On Friday, a weak cold front will come through and cool things down back to the low to mid 40s, which is still above average for this time of year.

