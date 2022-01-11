Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale next month

It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie season; online ordering now available
Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in Nebraska on Feb. 11.(tcw-wflx)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans will soon be able to get their fill of Thin Mints, Carmel deLites, Lemonades, Shortbreads and more with the return of the Girl Scout Cookies program.

There’s a new cookie this year: Adventurefuls, crunchy, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème.

Beginning Feb. 11, you can find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, by visiting GirlScoutsNebraska.org or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smart phone. In addition to traditional sales, Girl Scouts will offer online and contactless purchase options to keep girls and cookie customers safe.

Booths will open up on Feb. 18. Cookies will be sold through March 20.

This is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Proceeds from every cookie purchase stay in the community to help the girls and fund community service projects.

