Phone-A-Friend to encourage mentoring happening Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Community Connections is partnering with NebraskaLand Bank and Mentor Nebraska for National Mentoring Month, in an effort to encourage people to become mentors for the local mentoring program. Organizers have a goal of gaining 50 new mentors.

“Instead of kids waiting for a mentor, we would like to have mentors waiting to get matched.”

On Tuesday from noon to 1 pm it’s lunch and a Phone-A-Friend Phone-A-Thon event at NebraskaLand Bank located at 1400 South Dewey at the 3rd-floor banquet room. People will gather with the intention of making calls to friends and family and asking them to commit to becoming a mentor for a local young person - a child from Kindergarten age through seventh grade.

Community Connections Mentor Coordinator Angela Hipp says kids need to feel connected. She also explains there are benefits to kids having mentors outside of their family too.

“Our mentors are all over the age of 18. And once you get a match with a child in our program, you spend an hour a week or two hours every other week, and you just keep in touch with them. You keep connected. We also provide a couple of group activities every month. So mentoring peers could attend those if they wished and they would pretty much get their full amount of time together just in doing those. Our kids in our community need to feel valued and important. They need to feel like there are people who care about them. And so this is the simplest way for kids to feel connected.”

The mayor is getting involved too. Mayor Kelliher is planning on making a mayoral proclamation in honor of National Mentoring Month.

Hipp asks anyone interested to please call 308-696-0975 if they would like to come help make phone calls. She says if you get a phone call you should feel honored because that means someone believes you are a wonderful person and gifted to mentor a young person.

