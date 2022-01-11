Advertisement

Phone-A-Friend to encourage mentoring happening Tuesday

Community Connections for National Mentoring Month
Help find mentors for Lincoln County during a Phone-A-Friend Phone-A-Thon.
Help find mentors for Lincoln County during a Phone-A-Friend Phone-A-Thon.(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Community Connections is partnering with NebraskaLand Bank and Mentor Nebraska for National Mentoring Month, in an effort to encourage people to become mentors for the local mentoring program. Organizers have a goal of gaining 50 new mentors.

On Tuesday from noon to 1 pm it’s lunch and a Phone-A-Friend Phone-A-Thon event at NebraskaLand Bank located at 1400 South Dewey at the 3rd-floor banquet room. People will gather with the intention of making calls to friends and family and asking them to commit to becoming a mentor for a local young person - a child from Kindergarten age through seventh grade.

Community Connections Mentor Coordinator Angela Hipp says kids need to feel connected. She also explains there are benefits to kids having mentors outside of their family too.

The mayor is getting involved too. Mayor Kelliher is planning on making a mayoral proclamation in honor of National Mentoring Month.

Hipp asks anyone interested to please call 308-696-0975 if they would like to come help make phone calls. She says if you get a phone call you should feel honored because that means someone believes you are a wonderful person and gifted to mentor a young person.

