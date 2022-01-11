Resolution accepted for setting elected officials’ salaries

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Last week, the Lincoln County Commissioner discussed increasing the salaries for elected officials and providing a resolution that meets the needs of the employees and the county. On Jan. 10, the Lincoln County Commissioners approved a resolution for setting the salaries in terms of January 2023 to January 2027.

“Essentially, what you are trying to do is be good stewards and be cognitive of the budget limitations,” said Kent Weems, Lincoln County Commissioners District #2. “I am comfortable that the committee did that. At the end of the day, there is a 3% increase per year. The real change is moving the base salary up. In some cases, it didn’t move because it was already there, and in others, it moved it significantly.”

Part of the discussion focused on salary increases based on job responsibilities, while balancing concerns about job security and longevity of the employees. The goal is to make sure positions attract qualified candidates in the future.

“As time goes on, we want to make sure good people are stepping up to the plate,” said Weems. “We want people saying they want to be the next clerk or treasurer. Today is a cultivation of many hours of studying and elected officials who understand some of those added on responsibilities.”

One concern of the Lincoln County Commissioners was providing sustainable salaries based on the cost of living for current employees. Payroll is one of the biggest expenses for the county. This decision by the Lincoln County Commissioners is easier to budget, and it saves the taxpayers’ money.

