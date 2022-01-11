Texas A&M RB transfer commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Deondre Jackson, a Texas A&M running back, announced on Tuesday that he’ll be transferring to the Huskers.

“Adversity only visits the strong, but stays forever with the weak,” said Jackson on Twitter. “Let’s Go Nebraska !!”

Jackson saw his first game with Texas A&M in 2020 with two rushes for 15 yards against South Carolina. In 2021 he had zero carries, but appeared in two games against Kent State and New Mexico.

Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 7.

- Adversity only visits the strong, but stays forever with the weak. Let’s Go Nebraska !! #GBR 🌽🔴 pic.twitter.com/iUM93YccFW — Deondre Jackson (@1Deondrejackson) January 11, 2022

