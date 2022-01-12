Advertisement

Above average conditions with sunny skies continues for Wednesday and Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Wednesday, temperatures were in the upper 20s to mid 30s, which is above average for this time of year and we have seen above average temperatures the last few days and this is going to continue.

During the rest of the day Wednesday, temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 40s to low to even mid 50s in some spots, which is way above average this time of year.Winds coming out the west with speeds of 5 to 15 mph. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions will continue throughout the day. Wednesday night, temperatures will also be above average with lows in the upper 20 to mid 30s with clear to mostly clear conditions.

During the day on Thursday, temperatures will remain above average for this time of year, and those highs will be in the low to upper 50s and some spots could reach record levels. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions will remain in the forecast.

During the day Friday, temperaures drop back down to the upper 30s to low 40s due to a cold front moving through Greater Nebraska and the conditions Friday will be overcast and near average for this time of year.

