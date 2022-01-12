Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten announced changes to the 2022 Husker football schedule on Wednesday.

The nine conference opponents on Nebraska’s 2022 schedule were unchanged, however the dates of several 2022 league contests have changed. In addition, the Big Ten has switched the sites of Nebraska’s games with Wisconsin and Purdue, with the Badgers visiting Lincoln and Nebraska traveling to West Lafayette, Ind.

Nebraska opens the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, with the Week Zero matchup set for Saturday, Aug. 27. The Huskers’ non-conference schedule is unchanged with September home games against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).

The Huskers will now have a bye on Sept. 24, before resuming Big Ten play on Oct. 1 with its Homecoming contest against Indiana. Nebraska embarks on a two-game October road trip with matchups at Rutgers (Oct. 8) and at Purdue (Oct. 15), before a second off week on Oct. 22.

Nebraska closes the season with five straight weeks of Big Ten play, beginning with home games against Illinois (Oct. 29) and Minnesota (Nov. 5), followed by a visit to defending Big Ten champion Michigan on Nov. 12.

For the second straight year, Nebraska finishes with Big Ten West foes Wisconsin and Iowa. The Badgers will visit Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19, before the Huskers close the regular season with their traditional Black Friday matchup at Iowa.

