Advertisement

DHHS to temporarily increase provider rates

(KOLNKGIN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) plans to temporarily increase provider rates for several important programs. 

Governor Pete Ricketts announced the change Wednesday.

The increases will help providers in Nebraska stabilize operations as they face workforce shortages and continuing increased costs due to COVID-19.  All planned increases, other than those for child welfare services, will need approval from the federal office of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

“Our state’s health service providers have done heroic work over the past two years to care for Nebraskans,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “As they manage the pressures of the pandemic and persistent workforce shortages, the proposed rate increases will offer much-needed assistance.  Thanks to DHHS CEO Dannette Smith and her team for taking action to support Nebraska’s providers.”

The plan includes over $61 million to increase provider rates 15% in the three Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) programs to help individuals with disabilities, a $20 daily increase for assisted living and nursing homes, and a child welfare provider rate increase to $25 per hour for travel and $55 per hour for family support.

The rate increases, if approved, will be administered to providers retroactively from January 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022.  The waivers programs and services that will be impacted by the proposed rate increase include:

  • Aged and Disabled Waiver offers services for people over the age of 65 and people of all ages who have disabilities.  The waiver helps people live safely in their own homes by funding an array of services such as assisted living, companion care, and home meal delivery.
  • Developmental Disabilities Waiver offers services for people of all ages with developmental disabilities.  This maximizes independence as participants live, work, and socialize in their communities.
  • Assisted Living and Nursing Home Per Diem offers payment for facility or residential and support services for individuals who have physical and health needs that require nursing facility level of care.
  • Child Welfare Rate Increase for Parenting Time and Family Support offers travel and visitation services for youth and families involved in the child welfare system to meet and support family relationships in accordance with the youth’s case plan.

“Our providers are vital partners who serve on the front lines to ensure Nebraskans with distinct needs are living the good life in their community as independently as possible,” said DHHS CEO Dannette R Smith.  “This planned rate increase will ensure our partners can continue providing top-notch service.”

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury in a federal police brutality case has found former Nebraska State Trooper Lindsey Bixby...
Former State Trooper accused of brutality found not guilty
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Three-time Olympic Medalist, captain of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal winning team and...
Texas Volleyball Team hires Olympic medalist and Nebraska native, Jordan Larson, as assistant coach
Deondre Jackson, a Texas A&M running back, announced on Tuesday that he’ll be transferring to...
Texas A&M RB transfer commits to Nebraska
Student loan payments have been paused until May 1, 2022.
Student Loan Repayment freeze extended

Latest News

KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 1-11-2022
Warm air and dry conditions stay with us through Thursday
UNK Wednesday announced an indoor mask requirement to run from Jan 15-Feb 5.
UNK to require masks for the next 3 weeks
Community Connections needs volunteers to come forward for mentoring.
News 2 at Ten - Phone a Friend to mentor
Generic fire image. Wildfires.
Wildland Fire Awareness Seminar for the public