Medicine Valley wins big at home over Sandhills Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 9-1 Medicine Valley Raiders welcome the 10-1 Sandhills Valley Mavericks to town for a Tuesday Night Match up. The Raiders come into the game with six game win streak. The Mavericks on a two game streak of their own were also hoping to keep their momentum going.

Picking up in the first period, Sandhill Valley’s Ethan Nicholson flips it to Ryan Shepard outside the paint for three. The Mavericks take the lead right here 3-2 over the Raiders.

But the Raiders respond when Sebastian Kramer finds Hayden Kramer and he’ll hit a three to put the Raiders back out in front.

Next the Raiders have the ball back and this time it’s Hudson Stout who passes across the court to Joe Brown. Brown with the wide open shot for the Raiders and they will extend their lead to 7-3.

Next we see a big play by Medicine Valley’s Hayden Kramer. He’ll steal the ball away from a Maverick and then go in for the dunk.

Medicine Valley will go on to win this one big at home 60-31 over the Mavericks. The Raiders will improve to 10-1 on the season while Sandhills Valley will fall to 10-2. The Raiders will return to action Thursday January 20th on the road at Hi-Line. The Mavericks will be back in action Friday January 14th at home against Sandhills/Thedford.

