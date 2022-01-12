Advertisement

Sandhills Valley defeats Medicine Valley at home

Medicine Valley vs. Sandhills/Valley Girl’s Basketball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-6 Lady Raiders of Medicine Valley welcome the 3-8 Sandhills Valley Mavericks to town for a Tuesday Night match up. Medicine Valley comes into the game having lost their last to Arapahoe. Sandhills Valley is on a bit of a win streak having won their last two games to Creek Valley and Cody Kilgore.

The teams went into halftime with the Mavericks leading by a score of 21-14. The Raiders scoring eight points in the first period and six in the second. The Mavericks scored points ten in the first period and eleven in the second.

At the beginning of the third period Medicine Valley’s Stella Heapy steals it away and takes it to the basket as the Raiders try to close the gap.

Next, Medicine Valley’s Kylie Rose finds Milla Farr inside for two points for the Raiders.

But, the Mavericks are going to respond when Keali Florea finds Sadie Dimmitt under the basket for two. Sandhills Valley extends their lead over the Raiders to 27-23.

The Mavericks to continue to pile on the points as Florea passes to Abigale Nicholson for the basket.

In the second half the Raider go on to score nine points in both the third and fourth periods while the Mavericks score eight in the third and thirteen in the fourth.

The Mavericks would go on to beat the Raiders on the road 42-32. The Raiders will drop to 4-7 on the season and the Mavericks will improve to 4-8. The Raiders next match up is Thursday January 13th on the road at Dundy County-Stratton. The Mavericks return to action Friday January 14th at home against Sandhills/Thedford.

