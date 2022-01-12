Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury in a federal police brutality case has found former Nebraska State Trooper Lindsey Bixby...
Former State Trooper accused of brutality found not guilty
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Three-time Olympic Medalist, captain of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal winning team and...
Texas Volleyball Team hires Olympic medalist and Nebraska native, Jordan Larson, as assistant coach
Deondre Jackson, a Texas A&M running back, announced on Tuesday that he’ll be transferring to...
Texas A&M RB transfer commits to Nebraska
Student loan payments have been paused until May 1, 2022.
Student Loan Repayment freeze extended

Latest News

FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
As COVID hospitalizations shatter records, health experts say just about everyone will be...
Omicron will impact 'just about everyone,' official says
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional...
Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID