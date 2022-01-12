Advertisement

Trevor Lakes sidelined with injury

Trevor Lakes
Trevor Lakes(Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications)
By NU Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday that senior forward Trevor Lakes will be out indefinitely because of a lingering shoulder injury.

Lakes, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder last March, managed the injury throughout the year, but had a recent setback. After discussions with the Huskers medical and basketball staff, the decision was made to begin a rehab program with the hope of Lakes returning to 100 percent.

”This is disappointing for Trevor because of the work he has put in to come back after his surgery and try to help this team,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Our hope is that this plan gives him the best opportunity to get back to full health.”

Lakes played in eight games this season, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. He had a season-high eight points in the Huskers’ win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 22.

