Wildland Fire Awareness Seminar for the public

The Public is encouraged to attend
Generic fire image. Wildfires.
Generic fire image. Wildfires.(Joe Bradshaw/Bureau of Land Management)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you are a resident or landowner in Lincoln County, you are encouraged to make time for a public seminar being held Thursday evening.

The Mid-Plains Mutual Aid Fire Association is presenting a Wildland Fire Awareness Seminar for the Public on January 13 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds AG Building

After the seminar there will be a Q&A with local fire departments. Refreshments will be provided.

Questions about event can be forwarded to Region 51 Emergency Management at 308-532-7383.

