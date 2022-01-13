Advertisement

Another mild but partly to mostly cloudy day Thursday; changes for the area Friday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Thursday, temperatures were mild for this time of year with them being in the upper 20s to upper 30s with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Mild compared to average morning Thursday
During the day Thursday, the area of high pressure that has been causing our temperatures to be above average the last few days will continue to seep towards the south and east, allowing for Thursday to be warmest we’ve seen this week with highs in the low to upper 50s with increased cloud cover throughout the day. Some records could be broken if we see less cloud cover throughout the day.

Warmer than average conditions to continue Thursday witth increase cloud cover
These clouds are going to continue throughout the night Thursday into Friday due to an apporaching cold front with teperatures dipping down into the upper 30s to low 40s with cloudy skies for Friday. The cold front will fully move out of Greater Nebraska Friday evening with an area of high pressure building behind the front.

Changes coming for Greater Nebraska Friday
Cooler temperatures for the area Friday
During the day Saturday, temperatures will remain near to slightly above average with temperatures in the low to upper 30s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. These conditions will continue for the rest of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend with temperatures on the increase as well with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

