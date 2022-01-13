Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Boys Basketball

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley boys basketball team came out the gates on an impressive run. They are on pace for the most wins in over a decade and a half. Compare this to their winless season just three years ago. Head coach Jason Maier credits years of hard word for what could be a historic season of Raider hoops.

“Pretty well. We’re off to a 10-1 start halfway through the year. So we’ve been doing a lot of good things. Probably the biggest thing for us, we’ve improved a lot defensively from the year before. That’s what’s been carrying us so far. We’re just getting better offensively as the games go on. Or seniors, when they were freshman starting, we had six boys out for basketball. They went 0-20 as freshman and now as seniors they’ve paid their dues, worked hard. We’ve been to a lot of summer camps and things like that and playing together. Team comradery has really made a big difference for us.”

Those seniors feel this is their year to leave an impression on the program, even having a goal of reaching state. Those types of goals will take improving every day at practice, and the players know what they need to work on to achieve those goals.

“I think we should improve our outside range. We’re pretty good inside. We got a lot of tall boys on the inside. But we need to improve on our outside range.”

“So far it’s been going amazing, less that one game in Hitchcock. Ever since that we’ve bounced back better than ever. As far as the team coming along, It’s come along so far. Shooting has been better since the start of the season and they’ve run the offense really well.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.