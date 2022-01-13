Advertisement

Maywood Elementary savings bank cuts ribbon

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Young students in Maywood are being taught a valuable lesson. The school district partnered with Community First Bank and the Nebraska Department of Economic Education to establish the Tiger Branch, a place students from kindergarten to fifth grade can take their money and save it much like a normal bank.

Students are not allowed to withdraw from their accounts at any time. They will be given a check equal to their account balance once they complete the fifth grade. The branch manager of Community First Bank in Maywood says it’s nice to help children learn at an early age.

“I think it’s very important for everyone. It’s exciting as a business to be involved with the kids. Get out there and be able to help them outside of the bank itself. It’s really important for the kids to be able to save because I know I didn’t have this when I was younger and I wish I did and just working in a bank day in and day out, it’s really nice to see kids start installing this in their heads when they’re young and get good habits built.”

Melody Jensen, Community First Bank in Maywood

Maywood Elementary is the first school to partner with Community First Bank. A representative of the Nebraska Department of Economic Education adds that the district is the 32nd in the state to establish this style of program for students.

