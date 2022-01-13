Advertisement

Remains found in 2003 in Minn. identified as man missing since 1970

Donald Rindahl’s remains were found in August 2003 during an excavation project.
Donald Rindahl’s remains were found in August 2003 during an excavation project.(Source: WCCO/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) - Authorities have learned that human remains found nearly two decades ago in Minnesota belong to a man who went missing in the 1970s.

It’s all thanks to new DNA profiling technology that led the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department to a breakthrough in the case.

Donald Rindahl’s remains were found in August 2003 during an excavation project.

At the time, authorities believed the remains belonged to a white male and that they had been buried up to 28 years.

The remains were identified by the same lab that in 2021 identified the remains of a teen killed in Texas in 1980.

The new technology allowed investigators to build a DNA profile and found a distant relative who matched the remains.

That led them to two siblings, one of whom said their brother had been missing since 1970.

The siblings provided DNA samples, and authorities were able to use it to identify Rindahl’s remains.

Rindahl’s death is classified as undetermined, though authorities said they believe it was a homicide.

They think he was buried in late 1970 or early 1971, when he was 22 years old.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury in a federal police brutality case has found former Nebraska State Trooper Lindsey Bixby...
Former State Trooper accused of brutality found not guilty
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Three-time Olympic Medalist, captain of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal winning team and...
Texas Volleyball Team hires Olympic medalist and Nebraska native, Jordan Larson, as assistant coach
Medicine Valley vs. Sandhills Valley Boy's Highlights
Medicine Valley wins big at home over Sandhills Valley
DHHS to temporarily increase provider rates

Latest News

A Miami-Dade police officer rescues a dolphin caught in a fishing net.
WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
COVID-19 pill rollout stymied by shortages as omicron rages
William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
Prince Andrew’s military affiliations, royal patronages returned to queen
President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron