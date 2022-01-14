Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Bulldogs and Bearcats met at the Dawg House for a wrestling meet. North Platte turned down the lights, but the fans were as bright as ever seeing their beloved team compete.

The Bulldogs came out strong with wins in the first three matches. Lathan Huntsman defeated Tate Choplin (138), Ryan Fox defeated Sam Nachtigal (145) and Haedyn Brauer defeated Jakob Ransdell (152) to make it 16-0 early and that propelled the home team to a narrow 37-36 victory.

North Platte will be back in action Friday for an invitational in Casper, Wyoming. Click here to watch Thursday’s event in full.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.