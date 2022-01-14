Advertisement

Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Bulldogs and Bearcats met at the Dawg House for a wrestling meet. North Platte turned down the lights, but the fans were as bright as ever seeing their beloved team compete.

The Bulldogs came out strong with wins in the first three matches. Lathan Huntsman defeated Tate Choplin (138), Ryan Fox defeated Sam Nachtigal (145) and Haedyn Brauer defeated Jakob Ransdell (152) to make it 16-0 early and that propelled the home team to a narrow 37-36 victory.

North Platte will be back in action Friday for an invitational in Casper, Wyoming. Click here to watch Thursday’s event in full.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury in a federal police brutality case has found former Nebraska State Trooper Lindsey Bixby...
Former State Trooper accused of brutality found not guilty
William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Three-time Olympic Medalist, captain of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal winning team and...
Texas Volleyball Team hires Olympic medalist and Nebraska native, Jordan Larson, as assistant coach

Latest News

Medicine Valley GBK
Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball
Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball
Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball
Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36
Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36
Gothenburg vs. Cozad Boy's Highlights
Cozad wins big over Gothenburg on the road