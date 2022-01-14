Advertisement

Cozad wins big over Gothenburg on the road

Gothenburg vs. Cozad Boy’s Basketball
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes and the Cozad Haymakers meet will meet in Gothenburg for their cross county rivalry that stretches eleven miles down the road. The Gothenburg Swedes own a 4-7 record for the season and are looking to snap a two game losing streak. The Haymakers own a 6-5 record and are also on a two game losing streak.

Picking up at the start on the game in the first period it’s Cozad’s Jacob Weatherly who drives the hoop to tie the game back at two a piece.

Then then Haymakers look to extend their lead as Monty Brooks hits a three from downtown. Cozad leads it in the first 9-5.

The Swedes plot a comeback with a layup from Kooper Koehn and the game is tied at nine.

Cozad reclaims the lead with a shot from Nolan Wetovick as the first period of play ends.

The Haymakers will defeat the Swedes big on the road 60-37. Cozad will improve to 7-5 on the season while Gothenburg drops to 4-8. The Haymakers will be back in action Saturday January 15th against Centura, while the Swedes get back to action Friday January 14th on the road at Chase County.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury in a federal police brutality case has found former Nebraska State Trooper Lindsey Bixby...
Former State Trooper accused of brutality found not guilty
William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Three-time Olympic Medalist, captain of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal winning team and...
Texas Volleyball Team hires Olympic medalist and Nebraska native, Jordan Larson, as assistant coach

Latest News

Medicine Valley GBK
Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball
NP WRESTLE
Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36
Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball
Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball
Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36
Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36