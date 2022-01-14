Cozad wins big over Gothenburg on the road

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes and the Cozad Haymakers meet will meet in Gothenburg for their cross county rivalry that stretches eleven miles down the road. The Gothenburg Swedes own a 4-7 record for the season and are looking to snap a two game losing streak. The Haymakers own a 6-5 record and are also on a two game losing streak.

Picking up at the start on the game in the first period it’s Cozad’s Jacob Weatherly who drives the hoop to tie the game back at two a piece.

Then then Haymakers look to extend their lead as Monty Brooks hits a three from downtown. Cozad leads it in the first 9-5.

The Swedes plot a comeback with a layup from Kooper Koehn and the game is tied at nine.

Cozad reclaims the lead with a shot from Nolan Wetovick as the first period of play ends.

The Haymakers will defeat the Swedes big on the road 60-37. Cozad will improve to 7-5 on the season while Gothenburg drops to 4-8. The Haymakers will be back in action Saturday January 15th against Centura, while the Swedes get back to action Friday January 14th on the road at Chase County.

