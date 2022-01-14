Advertisement

Gothenburg defeats Cozad at home

Gothenburg vs. Cozad Girl’s Highlights
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Only eleven miles separates the Gothenburg Swedes and the Cozad Haymakers. For a Thursday Night match up the Haymakers will make the short trip down the road to Gothenburg for play their cross county rival. The Swedes come into the match up having won their last four games and own am 8-3 record. The Haymakers having won their last game on the road at Saint Pat’s have a 4-8 record so far this season.

Picking up near the end of the third period Cozad’s Megan Dyer hits a three to get the Haymakers within two of the Swedes.

Next, the Haymakers with the ball back and it’s Regan Schroeder who takes it to the hole right as the buzzer goes off for the end of the third period. It’s the Haymakers who have the come behind lead.

The Swedes come out ready in the fourth period. Clara Evert with a pretty pass under the net to Emily Cornwell with the shot and the Swedes reclaim the lead.

Then nearing the end of the fourth period the Swedes look to ice things with a layup from Kynlee Strauser.

The Swedes will get the win in those one tonight at home over Cozad 38-27. Gothenburg will improve to 9-3 on the season while Cozad will fall to 4-9. The Haymakers will be back in action Saturday January 15th against Centura. While the Swedes next match up is Thursday January 20th at home against Broken Bow.

