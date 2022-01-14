Governor issues DHM aimed at Nebraska Medicine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a directed health measure Friday morning ordering Nebraska Medicine not to perform any pre-scheduled, non-emergency surgeries at its Omaha hospital for a month.

Nebraska Medicine enacted its Crisis Standards of Care plan, effective at 9 a.m. Thursday. Patients were advised that while emergency rooms will remain open, the move could prompt rescheduling or lack of appointments, postponement of surgeries, denial of patient transfers, deployment of medical students into support roles, and use of irregular patient care areas.

But Friday’s DHM, set to go into effect at 5 p.m., orders Nebraska Medical Center to definitively halt Class C, D, and E inpatient and outpatient surgeries, which are pre-scheduled and non-emergency medical surgeries, through Feb. 13.

“Hospitals that decide to operate under a crisis standard of care should not be performing non-emergency surgeries. Today’s DHM makes sure the Nebraska Medical Center remains focused on prioritizing care for patients with the most urgent medical needs.”

It’s the first time the hospital has enacted this level of care, members of Nebraska Medicine’s leadership team said on a Zoom call Thursday, where they talked about the stress of the omicron variant on the hospitals.

A hospital spokesman emphasized to 6 News that the current number of staff absences is also a factor in the decision. On a Zoom call shortly after the status announcement, hospital officials said that they have seen a 10-fold increase in absence in recent weeks, which doesn’t necessarily mean that staff themselves are sick but that, in many cases, someone in their household is sick and they are required to isolate or are needed to care for that other person.

Nebraska Medicine officials told 6 News on Thursday that the plan had to be enacted to make sure non-COVID patients could continue to receive care. Aspects of the plan were intended to remain in place for about two weeks from Monday, Jan. 17.

“It really comes down to the judgment of the clinician to decide where a patient stands within that continuum,” Chief Operations Officer Cory Shaw said. “What might be a B-case for one patient might be a C-case or a D-case. Again, it depends upon the clinical condition, the evaluation of that physician... and their judgment as it relates to that patient’s needs.”

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Read the DHM

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.