Gusty winds, cloudy, and isolated showers Friday;Sunny and increased temperatures rest of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Throughout the Greater Nebraska Friday morning, temperatures were in the upper 30s to low 40s with cloudy skies and isolated showers. Winds were breezy to gusty with speeds of 20 to 30 mph and the direction of the winds were coming from the north and west. This is going to continue throughout the rest of the day as a cold front is moving through. High temperatures are going to occur in the morning, with temperatures dropping throughout the rest of Friday. Gusty winds and more isolated showers are possible as well.

Isolated showers with gusty conditions throughout the area
Isolated showers with gusty conditions throughout the area(Andre Brooks)

During the overnight hours Friday, temperatures will drop closer to normal for this time of year to slightly below average with those temperatures being in the upper single digits to mid 10s with winds calming down to 10 to 20 mph. Clearing skies will also be occuring during Friday evening as well.

Cold conditions return to the region briefly Friday night
Cold conditions return to the region briefly Friday night(Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, temperatures will start cold with highs in the low 30s to mid 40s with sunny skies and then be on the increase for the day on Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s with nice conditions to continue.

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend forecast
Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend forecast(Andre Brooks)

