How to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On December 31, the “Golden Girls” star Betty White passed away at the age of 99. Many people were looking forward to celebrate the actress’ 100th on January 17, but now fans are finding ways to honor her life and legacy.

The “Betty White Challenge” is an online event scheduled on the late Golden Girl’s birthday that encourages people to make a $5 donation to animal shelters or rescues in her name. Betty White was a huge proponent for people spaying and neutering their animals. White believed that people should take care of the animals and spread more compassion.

“If everyone took personal responsibility for their animals, we wouldn’t have a lot of the animal problems that we do,” said Betty White. “I’m a big spay-and-neuter supporter. Don’t have babies, if you’re not going to take care of those babies. We don’t need more. We just need to take care of the ones we have. Take responsibility and breathe kindness.”

Local animal organizations people can donate to in honor of Betty White include:

Fur the Love of Paws Rescue is a non-profit dedicated to finding homes for animals at the North Platte Animal shelter. The organization rescues and provides vet care, foster homes and assistance in rehoming for certain pets in need.

Venmo: FurtheLoveofPAWSRescue

Paypal: paypal.me/FurtheLoveofPAWS

The mailing address is 220 East B Street.

“I think Betty White’s view on the personal responsibility people should take on their pets is the same way Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue looks at pet overpopulation. We are big advocates for taking care of the animals here, today, who need us,” said Jenn Porter-Milner, Founder of Fur the Love of PAWS.

Pawsitive Partners is a non-profit group of volunteers who help cats and dogs. One of their missions is helping control the pet population with spaying and neutering. They also assist with helping with emergency medical pet needs and co-facilitate the pet food pantry.

“I think it is great that it is being campaigned to support locally. People who donate will know it is staying here and see the money in action,” said Jo Mayber, President of Pawsitive Partners. “It shows the support on the local basis and tribute Betty White as she was an animal advocate.”

The mailing address is Box 1145, North Platte, NE 69103.

Trap Neuter Return (TNR) is a small group of volunteers who have been trapping, neutering and returning cats since 2015. The organization has helped 900 cats in the North Platte area. This year, they placed 107 cats, from out of the community, into homes. Trap Neuter Return also provides daily care of colony cats and feeds cats year-round in multiple locations. TNR focuses on rescuing kittens and socializing cats.

“We aim to reduce the population of homeless cats in the North Platt and educate the community on the benefits of spaying and neutering,” said Marilee Hyde, TNR volunteer.

The mailing address is 801 S. Ash North Platte, NE 69101.

The North Platte Animal Shelter is another local animal shelter people can donate to in honor of Betty White.

