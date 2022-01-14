Advertisement

Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley Raiders girls basketball team sits just under .500. They Lady Raiders roller coaster season hopes to end on a high note. Head Coach Derek Bantam and some players say there are some things to improve on in order to turn his young team into a winning one.

“It’s been going alright. We’re fairly young. Half our team is sophomores and a lot of them played a year ago. Things have been going alright. Kind of had a rough stretch the last couple of games, but we’re hoping to get things back on track coming into conference play. Defensively, we have to do a better job of getting front of somebody. Not allowing spurts of four or five points in a row before we end up putting a point on the board.”

Derek Bantam, 17th Year Head Coach

“We’ve improved tremendously by having other people score. I think we relied a lot on certain people from the beginning. I think other people are starting to step up. I just hope we can improve and start scoring more.”

Kaylyn Roblee, Senior Post/Guard

“I think we’ve improved on shooting in general and all of us shooting a lot more and a lot better. I hope we improve on more ball handling. We kind of like to focus on one person. I think we should get better at all of us ball handling.”

Khloe Elsten, Junior Guard

