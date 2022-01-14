Lindsey’s Limelight: North Platte Wrestling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Wrestling Team began their season on The Bricks in Downtown North Platte with a win over Gering and from there they were off to what they feel is a successful season so far. The team returns eight State Qualifiers from last season along with Ryan Fox a State Medalist and Vince Genatone a State Champion.

As the team looks to continue to fill some of the holes left by last year’s Seniors, State Champion, Vince Genatone looks to take his experience to help mentor his underclassmen teammates.

“There’s a lot of experience that goes into like that kind of environment and atmosphere and just preparing guys for that and just the kind of stuff they’re gonna see at State and Districts that kind of thing,” Genatone explains.

Head Coach of the Dawgs, Dale Hall says the team’s strength is their ability to pin their opponents.

Kids have really been doing a good job with our wing series and they’re getting a lot of good pressure going forward. Once we get our opponent on their back it seems like we’re able to secure some falls,” Hall says.

Now, when it comes to improvements that the team still needs to make, Hall says it’s with their bottom moves which he hopes will improve over the next month before the team heads off to districts and state.

With a large portion of their schedule behind them, the Dawgs still have some important duels and invites that they still have to wrestle. With a duel against rival Kearney, the Casper duels and the Lexington Invite still ahead of them they look to use these events to help them get ready for their end of season goal, to wrestle well at Districts and State.

“Well definitely this Thursday we go up against Kearney. They’ve been a rival for a long time. A very tough team and ya know we’re gonna have our work cut out for us in that duel. It’s a home duel and hopefully we can have a great crowd here and get a lot of people behind the kids and come away with a win. And then we also have the Casper duels that’s seven really solid teams and then the Lex invite coming up after that. So the next two weeks are going to be a grind for them,” explains Hall.

To achieve their goal of taking the District and having a great showing at the State Tournament, Hall and Genetone have similar takes on what the team will need to do to get then to their goal.

“Well right now we just gotta take it one day at a time. You know if we get a little better each and every day for the next thirty days we’re gonna be ready come districts and that’s kinda the way we prepare for the district meet,” says Hall

We just all have to know that when we step on the mat we’re gonna be the hardest workers and just have that in the back of our minds we put in more work than the guy we’re gonna wrestle,” says Genatone.

