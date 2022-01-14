Advertisement

Nebraska men’s tennis team makes change in Saturday’s schedule

The Nebraska men's tennis matches against North Dakota and Omaha this Saturday have been...
The Nebraska men's tennis matches against North Dakota and Omaha this Saturday have been postponed due to COVID issues within the Fighting Hawks' and Mavericks' program.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s tennis matches against North Dakota and Omaha this Saturday have been postponed due to COVID issues within the Fighting Hawks’ and Mavericks’ program. The Huskers were slated to play North Dakota at 10:00 a.m. and Omaha at 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon as part of their opening weekend at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center.

The decision was reached based on guidance from North Dakota and Omaha’s medical staff out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of participants from both programs. A new date has not been announced for the make-up matches for either team.

As a result of these postponements, Nebraska will now take on the Creighton Bluejays at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center, replacing their originally scheduled match on Jan. 29. It will mark the Huskers’ first match of the 2022 spring season. Updates will be posted to Huskers.com and @HuskerMTennis on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan....
Sentencing recommendation submitted for Omaha man who participated in U.S. Capitol riot
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts seeks tax cut for highest earners
Betty White Challenge supporting local animal shelters
How to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Latest News

Medicine Valley GBK
Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball
NP WRESTLE
Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36
Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball
Inside the Program: Medicine Valley Girls Basketball
Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36
Bulldogs win wrestling dual over Kearney 37-36