Troopers locate 130 LBs of marijuana, handgun during traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Florida residents were arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located 130 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during a traffic stop.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Ford Explorer fail to signal a turn after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 360, near Waco. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 130 pounds of marijuana, located in duffel bags in the cargo area. Troopers also located a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, Alexander Garcia, 24, of Summerfield, Florida, and passenger, Ashley Gornto, 29, of Belleview, Florida, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp.

Both were lodged in York County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.