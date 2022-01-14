Advertisement

WATCH: Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A dog that was trapped inside a collapsed Seattle house for six days following a landslide has been rescued.

The Seattle Fire Department said Thursday that firefighters responded to reports of the black Labrador named Sammy possibly trapped inside the home’s wreckage.

Fire department video shows someone carrying the alert dog out of the home. KING-TV reports homeowner Didi Fritts confirmed it was Sammy and firefighters say the dog was in stable condition.

No one had been inside the home since Jan. 7, when the landslide caused the house to partially collapse. Fritts crawled out and her husband James was trapped and rescued. Their other dog died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan....
Sentencing recommendation submitted for Omaha man who participated in U.S. Capitol riot
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts seeks tax cut for highest earners
Betty White Challenge supporting local animal shelters
How to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Latest News

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in December
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing...
Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk...
#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York.
Shkreli ordered to return $64.6M, is barred from drug industry