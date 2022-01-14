Advertisement

Whipple receives record-setting contract

Mark Whipple visits with reporters during a media session in December.
Mark Whipple visits with reporters during a media session in December.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mark Whipple hasn’t coached a game for the Huskers, yet he’s the highest-paid coordinator in program history. Nebraska’s first-year play-caller will earn $875,000 this year, which surpasses Bob Diaco’s salary of $825,000 in 2017.

Whipple was hired by Scott Frost in December after the 64-year-old helped Pitt win the ACC championship. The veteran assistant is set to earn $900,000 in 2023.

Other contract details released by the University of Nebraska include Sean Beckton’s $25,000 raise. The tight ends coach will earn $450,000 this season, while linebackers coach Barrett Ruud gets a $75,000 pay bump to $325,000.

Recently-promoted special teams coordinator Bill Busch, who served as a defensive analyst for the Huskers last year, is set to make $400,000 in 2022. Busch is the Huskers’ first full-time special teams coordinator under Frost.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan....
Sentencing recommendation submitted for Omaha man who participated in U.S. Capitol riot
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts seeks tax cut for highest earners
Betty White Challenge supporting local animal shelters
How to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Latest News

The Nebraska men's tennis matches against North Dakota and Omaha this Saturday have been...
Nebraska men’s tennis team makes change in Saturday’s schedule
Bryan Applewhite
Nebraska hires running backs coach
Trevor Lakes
Trevor Lakes sidelined with injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule