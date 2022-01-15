Dawgs bulldoze through the Minutemen at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Boy’s Basketball Team welcomes the Lexington Minutemen to town for a Friday Night match up. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 3-6 record and were looking to snap a four game losing streak. The Minutemen travel to North Platte with a 3-7 record as they also look to break their three game losing streak.

To start thing game off River Johnston finds Kade Mohr down low under the hoop and it’s the Dawgs who get on the board first.

Next, Carter Kelley to Johnston in the corner and he’ll hit a three. The Dawgs are on a 5-0 run early in the first period.

Later in the first period Lexington is able to get on the board with the shot from Kaden West.

The Dawgs come away with a huge 58-34 against Lexington. North Platte is able to snap their four game losing streak tonight in front of their home crowd. The Dawgs were lead in scoring by River Johnston who had 22 points against Lexington followed by Carter Kelley with 13. North Platte will move to 4-6 on the season and will return to action Saturday January 15th on the road at Sidney. Lexington will fall to 3-8 on the year and play next against McCook at home Tuesday January 18th.

