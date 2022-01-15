Friday Night Sports Hero: Cooper Franzen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features a three sport athlete from Brady High School. Cooper Franzen competes on the football field, the basketball court and the track for the Eagles. Franzen though hasn’t always had the easiest road when it comes to competing. When Franzen was in the second grade he suffered an injury to his eye which caused to lose eyesight in that eye which he never regained. This might’ve made it a little more challenging for Franzen to compete especially on the basketball court, but it certainly didn’t keep him from getting out there.

Shooting is something that Franzen has had to learn overtime. Head Coach of the Eagles Chris Blecha says that even after a surgery which caused him to miss an entire basketball season, Cooper still continued to grind it out. Spending hours in the gym figuring out what works for him and all the ways to set himself up for success.

“He knows kinds now how to set himself up for success what side of the ball he needs to be on how he needs to turn his head things like that. So, just being able to advocate for himself and put himself in the position to be successful he’s learning and does a great job,” Blecha says.

With all of the hard work and time that Franzen has put in to committing himself to becoming a better player, Blecha says this year Franzen has earned a special title.

“He’s had that rewarded this year as being seen as a captain. He’s one of those kids that I’m kicking out of the gym at the end of practice because he’s putting in that extra work trying to make himself better,” Blecha explains.

As he heads into the final stretch of basketball season Franzen still has somethings he’d wants to see his team accomplish.

And just like for every athlete, there are going to be tough days, but Franzen finds his motivation from those that are in the trenches with him day in and day out.

“Just thinking about the team. I gotta keep pushing for my team. It’s for them I guess for my coaches,” Franzen explains.

“I definitely wanna make a run for state see what we can do down there. And you know get past districts and everything so we can compete down there at state,” Franzen says.

When it comes to the type of legacy he wants to leave on this basketball program and on this school, it’s all based around two things; leadership and perseverance. These are two things that Franzen tries to showcase every time he shows up at practice. And from someone who has witnessed the growth, leadership and perseverance first hand over the last four years, Blecha says that will absolutely be the mark Frazen leaves on Brady Basketball.

“He’s a leader. And these young kids these student managers the younger kids in our school they look up to him they see him they love him. And he’s put forth that effort and not just on the basketball court, but in the other sports that he’s gone out for, in the classroom, in national honors society. You know the kids see him and they see him doing the right things and standing up for kids and putting in that extra time and effort and I think he’s a great role model for the school,” Blecha says.

Best of luck to Cooper during the rest of his Senior Season and with all his future endeavors.

