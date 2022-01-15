North Platte dominates over the minutemen at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s welcome the Lexington Minutemen for a Friday Night match up on the Dawgs home court. North Platte comes into the game owning a 4-5 record for the season and dropped their last game to Kearney Catholic. The Minutemen head to North Platte with a 2-9 record and were looking to get things back on track as they had a four game losing streak.

Picking things up after halftime at the beginning of the third period the Dawgs have a commanding 37-13 lead. Clancy Brown gets the Bulldogs off to a hot start as she takes it to the hoop to extend their lead to 39-13.

Next, the Minutemen get the ball and Jessica Hovie drives the basket. Lexington is able to put two more on the board but North Platte still with a large 41-15 lead.

North Platte with the ball back and Ellie Blakely is going to find Carly Purdy inside the paint to add two more to the Dawgs lead.

Later Emily Hansen with the bounce pass to Kylie Harvey who takes it to the hoop.

The Dawgs come away with a big win at home over the Minutemen by a score of 55-32. The Dawgs were lead in scoring by Carly Purdy with 18 points. The Dawgs will move to 5-5 on the season while the Minutemen will drop to 2-10. North Platte will return to action Saturday January 15th on the road at Sidney. The Minutemen pick things back up Tuesday January 18th at home against McCook.

