North Platte Public Schools offers busing survey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools is asking for input to determine if adding a district-wide school bus system to the district is necessary.

This system could include centralized pick-up and drop-off locations both in and out of the city limits, and provide busing services for students who live in rural areas and would like to attend NPPS.

School officials say input is critical to assessing the needs of a busing system, and they look forward to feedback.

The school adds that this survey is no guarantee of the implementation of a busing system. Also, if a system is implemented, parent mileage reimbursements will no longer be paid for those within a four-mile radius of a bus drop-off/ pick-up location.

NPPS may reach out for additional information based on the responses provided below.

Complete The Online Survey At https://forms.gle/ywpUt4GfqUzhuHYM7

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.