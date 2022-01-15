Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan....
Sentencing recommendation submitted for Omaha man who participated in U.S. Capitol riot
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts seeks tax cut for highest earners
Betty White Challenge supporting local animal shelters
How to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Latest News

KNOP 6 PM Weather 1/13
Cooling down to start weekend, but mainly dry, sunny
Lavender’s experiences car part shortages
Levanders Supply Chain Car Parts
Busing survey available now
North Platte Public Schools offers busing survey
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes