Prescription drug collection at the District 177 Mall

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On the third Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Community Connections visits the District 177 Mall for a prescription drug collection. People are encouraged to drop off any medication they have so it can be disposed of and destroyed properly.

The event has been a part of the North Platte community for 12 years, hoping to bring awareness to opioid addiction and helping those who struggle with substance abuse. Community Connections Substance Abuse Systems Prevention Coordinator Traci Sawyer says that each monthly event averages between 20-30 pounds of medication collected. They also provide lock boxes for free to help keep medicine away from children and others who may abuse it.

Sawyer adds more on why collections like this matter to the community.

“It is extremely important that these medications be disposed of properly. Not put into the environment and definitely not just thrown in the trash. There is a safe and secure way to dispose of these medications. We do provide that each month for the community. Keep these out of the hands they are not prescribed to.”

Traci Sawyer, Community Connections

