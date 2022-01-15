Advertisement

Purdue defeats Nebraska, 92-65

(Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Zach Edey scored 22 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as No. 7 Purdue routed Nebraska 92-65.

The Boilermakers have won two straight and six of their last seven. Keisei Tominaga scored 11 points to lead the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska lost its fifth in a row and its fourth straight to a ranked opponent. Purdue opened the game on a 23-4 run and got the Cornhuskers into early foul trouble. Purdue coach Matt Painter captured his 183rd victory in Big Ten play, which broke a tie with former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote for seventh in career wins among conference coaches.

