Sandhills/Thedford boys fall to Sandhills Valley, 52-58

By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sandhill/Thedford Knights entered tonight’s game 6-5. The Sandhill Valley Mavericks are currently having an impressive season with only 2 losses. This week, the Knights fell to Anselmo Merna, and the Mavericks lost to Medicine Valley. The Sandhills/Thedford Knights and the Sandhills Valley Mavericks are looking to rebound and come out of this match up with a win.

The Mavericks take the jump ball and end up making it onto the board first. Building off of that momentum, the Sandhill Valley boys make two baskets a few minutes into the first quarter. The Sandhills/Thedford Knights take advantage of one of their possessions and start raining threes, closing their point gap.

By the end of the first quarter, Mavericks were leading 24 to 13. Going into halftime, Sandhills/Thedford was trailing by five points.

The Sandhills Valley Mavericks shake their losses and win over the Sandhills/Thedford Knights, 58 – 52.

