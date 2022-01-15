Sandhills/Thedford girls win over Sandhills Valley, 46-26

STAPLETON, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sandhills Valley Mavericks and Sandhills/Thedford Knight girls’ basketball teams entered tonight’s game with the same record of 4 wins and 8 losses. The Mavericks are coming off a win against Cody Kilgore from last week, while the Sandhill/Thedford Knights lost against Anselmo Merna.

In the second half of the game, the Sandhills/Thedford Knights were leading 37 to 20. The lady Knights showcase some impressive teamwork as they get the ball to Tenley Rasmussen, who sinks one in from behind the arch. A stand out from the Sandhills Maverick team was Dayle Haake. She had 19 points against the Sandhills/Thedford Knights.

The Sandhills/Thedford Knights defeat the Sandhills Valley Mavericks, 46-26.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.