Advertisement

Sandhills/Thedford girls win over Sandhills Valley, 46-26

By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAPLETON, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sandhills Valley Mavericks and Sandhills/Thedford Knight girls’ basketball teams entered tonight’s game with the same record of 4 wins and 8 losses. The Mavericks are coming off a win against Cody Kilgore from last week, while the Sandhill/Thedford Knights lost against Anselmo Merna.

In the second half of the game, the Sandhills/Thedford Knights were leading 37 to 20. The lady Knights showcase some impressive teamwork as they get the ball to Tenley Rasmussen, who sinks one in from behind the arch. A stand out from the Sandhills Maverick team was Dayle Haake. She had 19 points against the Sandhills/Thedford Knights.

The Sandhills/Thedford Knights defeat the Sandhills Valley Mavericks, 46-26.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan....
Sentencing recommendation submitted for Omaha man who participated in U.S. Capitol riot
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts seeks tax cut for highest earners
Betty White Challenge supporting local animal shelters
How to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Latest News

Maxwell vs. South Loup Boy's Basketball Highlights
Maxwell vs. South Loup Boy's Highlights
North Platte vs. Lexington Boy's Basketball
Dawgs bulldoze through the Minutemen at home
The Sandhills Valley Mavericks shake their losses and win over the Sandhills/Thedford Knights,...
Sandhills/Thedford boys fall to Sandhills Valley, 52-58
North Platte vs. Lexington Girl's Highlights
North Platte dominates over the minutemen at home