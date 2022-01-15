Advertisement

South Loup boys win at Maxwell, girls game cancelled

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - South Loup is back to a winning record following a 50-39 win Friday night at Maxwell. The girls game was cancelled.

The Bobcats are now 6-5 after winning back to back games. The Wildcats drop to 3-9 after losing eight of their last nine.

Both teams will play road contests on Saturday. South Loup goes to Brady while Maxwell heads to Cambridge.

