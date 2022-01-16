Huskers host Hoosiers on MLK Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball team returns home Monday afternoon, as the Huskers play host to Indiana. Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena is slated for 5 p.m. and the matchup will be carried on Big Ten Network and the Huskers Radio Network. Live video is also available on the Fox Sports app, while the Husker app will feature the Huskers Radio Network call. Tickets for the matchup between the Huskers and Hoosiers are available by visiting Huskers.com or Monday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The Nebraska and Indiana programs will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during their matchup. As part of festivities, both programs will wear identical special-edition DREAM warm-up shirts. The game will also feature in-game graphics and announcements honoring the contributions and legacy of Dr. King.

The Huskers (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten) look to bounce back after a tough 92-65 loss at No. 7 Purdue on Friday. NU, whch has faced four top-25 teams since Jan. 2, got into foul trouble early and committed 17 turnovers which proved to be costly. Purdue was in the bonus by the first media timeout, and Nebraska was forced to play catch up the rest of the night. NU cut an early 19-point deficit to 12 late in the first half, but could not get closer.

Keisei Tominaga led the Huskers with 11 points, while C.J. Wilcher and Alonzo Verge Jr. had 10 points apiece. Now Nebraska returns to PBA where the Huskers have taken a pair of ranked teams to the wire in the last two home games. In NU’s last home game on Jan. 11, NU was tied with Illinois with under four minutes remaining before the Illini pulled away late.

Indiana (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) wraps up a two-game road swing following an 83-74 loss at Iowa Thursday evening. The Hoosiers built a 11-point first-half lead, but 23 turnovers proved to be costly, as Iowa converted those into 34 points and outscored the Hoosiers 42-26 in the second half. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots to pace four Indiana players in double figures. Jackson-Davis is one of the Big Ten’s premier big men, as he is averaging 19.3 points on 61 percent shooting, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

