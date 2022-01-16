Levander’s of North Platte experiences parts shortage

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nationwide, the issues with supply chains are trickling into the car service and repair industry. Mechanic shops are seeing parts come in at slower rates.

“It is really hard to get to parts,” said Trevor Foster, Parts Manager at Levander’s of North Platte. “We can wait two to three weeks for one part. Hopefully, people can understand it is the supply chain issue and not us.”

Levander’s of North Platte has waited as long as three months for one part for a vehicle to come in. Their supply levels are about 50% of what they have been before.

“We can’t have every part for every vehicle, so we rely on outsourcing vendors to bring those parts in,” said Scott Hill, Owner, and Manager of Levander’s of North Platte. “The issues with supply chains have been more prominent since pandemic got stronger in the Midwest. In the past few months, we have seen things get worse.”

Experts encourage people to have backup transportation plans if their cars need to be serviced and talk to their insurance providers about rental car coverage.

“We have clients that have been waiting on parts since August,” said Hill. “We do have rental car coverage, but it terms out at thirty days or a max dollar amount. With the unforeseen delays, we have seen customers return their rental cars before they can get their cars out of the shop.”

Car values and the inventory of used and new cars are also being affected by supply chains. Experts share that the value of vehicles is being driven up significantly.

