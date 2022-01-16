Advertisement

Levander’s of North Platte experiences parts shortage

Car parts delayed due to supply issues
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nationwide, the issues with supply chains are trickling into the car service and repair industry. Mechanic shops are seeing parts come in at slower rates.

“It is really hard to get to parts,” said Trevor Foster, Parts Manager at Levander’s of North Platte. “We can wait two to three weeks for one part. Hopefully, people can understand it is the supply chain issue and not us.”

Levander’s of North Platte has waited as long as three months for one part for a vehicle to come in. Their supply levels are about 50% of what they have been before.

“We can’t have every part for every vehicle, so we rely on outsourcing vendors to bring those parts in,” said Scott Hill, Owner, and Manager of Levander’s of North Platte. “The issues with supply chains have been more prominent since pandemic got stronger in the Midwest. In the past few months, we have seen things get worse.”

Experts encourage people to have backup transportation plans if their cars need to be serviced and talk to their insurance providers about rental car coverage.

“We have clients that have been waiting on parts since August,” said Hill. “We do have rental car coverage, but it terms out at thirty days or a max dollar amount. With the unforeseen delays, we have seen customers return their rental cars before they can get their cars out of the shop.”

Car values and the inventory of used and new cars are also being affected by supply chains. Experts share that the value of vehicles is being driven up significantly.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Sports Hero: Cooper Franzen
Friday Night Sports Hero: Cooper Franzen
A Grand Island man was arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop on a toy scooter.
Grand Island man arrested for drug use while on toy scooter
Mark Whipple visits with reporters during a media session in December.
Whipple receives record-setting contract
Nebraska State Trooper
Troopers locate 130 LBs of marijuana, handgun during traffic stop
Betty White Challenge supporting local animal shelters
How to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge

Latest News

KNOP 6 PM Weather 1/13
A cool start to the weekend, but mainly dry, sunny
Prescription Drug Collection
Prescription drug collection at the District 177 Mall
More potential jail time for a once high-ranking Omaha priest charged in two separate theft...
Omaha priest, linked to sex abuse cases, facing more jail time for suspected thefts
Lavender’s experiences car part shortages
Levanders Supply Chain Car Parts