Nine event titles highlight day two of Graduate Classic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska track and field team combined for seven individual event wins and two relay victories on the second day of the Graduate Classic at the Devaney Center Indoor Track on Saturday.

The Huskers totaled 32 top-five individual finishes, including top-five sweeps in the women’s triple jump and high jump.

Ashley McElmurry was crowned the women’s triple jump champion and moved into a tie for first in the Big Ten with a leap of 40-1 1/4 (12.22m). Lotavia Brown is now third in the Big Ten with a second-place finish of 39-7 3/4 (12.08m). Zionn Pearson placed third with the sixth-best mark in the Big Ten of 39-2 1/4 (11.94m), followed by Darby Thomas in fourth (38-8 1/4, 11.79m) and Favour Wanjoku in fifth (38-4 3/4 (11.70m).

Jenna Rogers won the high jump with the second-best clearance in the Big Ten this season of 5-10 (1.78m). Riley Masten cleared 5-7 (1.70m) to place runner-up and tie for seventh-best in the Big Ten this year. With a clearance of 5-7 (1.70m), Madison Yerigan placed third, while Brooklyn Miller (5-5, 1.65m) and Madi Scholl (5-5, 1.65m) rounded out the top-five with fourth and fifth-place finishes.

The Huskers had four of the top-five finishes in the women’s shot put, led by Taylor Latimer’s first-place finish that moved her into ninth all-time in school history and seventh nationally this season with a launch of 53-8 1/4 (16.36m). Maddie Harris came in second with a mark of 47-2 1/2 (14.39m), followed by Marika Spencer completing the 1-2-3 sweep with a throw of 46-7 1/4 (14.20m). Nyabuay Diew placed fifth for the Big Red with a distance of 43-11 3/4 (13.40m).

The Nebraska men also had four of the top-five finishes in the shot put, beginning with Alex Talley in first-place with a toss of 65-2 3/4 (19.88m). Burger Lambrechts Jr. finished second with a mark of 63-5 1/2 (19.34m) to stay ranked second in the Big Ten. Maxwell Otterdahl remains third in the Big Ten this season, but moved to 10th all-time in school history after placing third with a distance of 61-7 (18.77m). Kevin Shubert climbed to seventh in the Big Ten this season with a fifth-place finish of 56-10 1/4 (17.33m).

The Huskers had a top-three sweep in the men’s pole vault. Garrison Hughes won the event with a clearance of 16-4 3/4 (5.00m), followed by Drake Burton in second (15-5, 4.70m) and Colton Emeott (14-11, 4.55m).

Micaylon Moore was the lone Husker in the men’s triple jump, placing second and moving into fourth in the Big Ten on the season with a leap of 47-8 (14.53m).

On the track, Nebraska had three of the top-four finishes in the men’s 60m hurdles. Darius Luff ran a time of 7.87 to finish second and set the second-fastest time in the Big Ten this season. Joseph Clifford placed third with a time of 8.22, followed by Tyler Drew in fourth with a run of 8.28.

With a second-place finish, Winsome Harris moved into second in the Big Ten in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.54. LaQwasia Stepney placed fourth with a run of 8.56, which ranks ninth in the Big Ten this season.

Emma Algarin ran a 7.54 to win the 60m, tying for seventh in the Big Ten on the year. On the men’s side, the Huskers took the top two spots with Lorenzo Paissan placing first with a time of 6.73 and Matthew Brown coming in second with a finish of 6.78.

Johanna Ilves ran a 26.03 to finish runner-up in the 200m, while Brown clocked a 21.79 to place second in the 200m on the men’s side.

Nebraska won both men’s and women’s 4x400m relay races. Kayla Hugg, Harris, Algarin and Karlie Moore teamed up to run a 3:51.51 in the victory, while Clayton Keys, Alex Nelson, Nick Bryant and Cory Berg won the men’s relay with a time of 3:15.88.

The Huskers return to action next weekend with two events. Nebraska will compete in the Prairie Wolf Invitational hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan on Friday, Jan. 21 before hosting the Mark Colligan Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Devaney Center Indoor Track.

