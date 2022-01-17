Celebrating Betty White’s 100th Birthday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On Jan. 17, actress and comedian Betty White would have turned 100 years old. Reports indicate that White died from a stroke back on Dec. 31. To celebrate White’s birthday, fans from around the world are donating to local animal organizations in Betty White’s name.

“It has been a rough couple of years, and it’s nice to see us all agree on celebrating Betty White and what she stood for,” said Jenn Porter-Milne, Executive Director, Fur the Love of Paws. “She believed in betterment of animals as a whole. We are so happy to be a part of this, and we are grateful for everyone’s donations.”

North Platte has various animal organizations to donate to including Fur the Love of Paws, Pawsitive Partners, Trap Neuter Return and the North Platte Animal Shelter.

“There are communities that don’t have any animal organizations, and the animals suffer from that,” said Porter-Milne. “North Platte is very fortunate.”

Any donations made in North Platte will stay in North Platte and help animals in the community.

