Markowski captures back-to-back Big Ten Freshman Honors

Alexis Markowski
Alexis Markowski(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski captured her fourth Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award of the season, when the conference announced its weekly honors for women’s basketball on Monday, Jan. 17.

Markowski, a 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School, erupted for a career-high 27 points on a career-best 6-of-7 three-point shooting to lead Nebraska at Iowa on Sunday afternoon. Markowski, who entered the contest 4-of-7 from three-point range on the season, went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first 10 minutes at Iowa on her way to 16 first-quarter points.

Markowski, who was making her fourth straight start in place of injured teammate Bella Cravens, outscored the high-scoring Hawkeyes 16-14 in the period to help shoot the Huskers to a 30-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. She finished the game with 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting while adding four rebounds and two steals.

In her second week as a starter, the reigning USBWA National Freshman of the Week averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals on 66.7 percent (18-27) shooting from the field, including 77.8 percent (7-9) from three-point range. Markowski’s six three-pointers were the third-most by a freshman in a single game in school history, trailing only seven apiece by Jordan Hooper (vs. Missouri, 2011) and Natalie Romeo (vs. Illinois, 2015).

For the season, Markowski is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while hitting 52.8 percent of her shots from the field, including 71.4 percent (10-14) of her three-pointers.

In four games as a starter, Markowski is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals while hitting 67.4 percent of her shots from the field.

Markowski and the Huskers return to Big Ten home action this week when they battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday. Tip-off between the Big Red and Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. Nebraska (13-4) will be playing its seventh consecutive game against a 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifier. Tickets are available now at Huskers.com.

